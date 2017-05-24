Cosby, ‘America’s Dad,’ in Pittsburgh for jury selection

Downtown Pittsburgh has a visitor this week.

He just happens to be one of the most recognizable faces in America, a man beloved by many in his heyday.

Nowadays, the jury is out on how much he’s admired.

Seriously, the jury will soon be out, determining the fate of Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial.

The jury is being selected from Allegheny County because Cosby’s lawyers successfully argued that there couldn’t be a fair and impartial jury found in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia. Lawyers also wanted a jury pool from a county with a diverse population, such as Allegheny County.

Thus, everyone is here. Prosecutors, defense attorneys, Philadelphia-area TV stations, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill, and Cosby himself. Cosby entered the Allegheny County Courthouse May 22, as cameras flashed and onlookers stood starstruck.

Cosby is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. At the time, she was the operations director for Temple University’s women’s basketball program.

It’s the only criminal charges Cosby is facing, though numerous women have accused the celebrity of criminal wrongdoing. Cosby has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail.

On the first day of jury selection, May 22, three White men and two White women were successfully selected. As of 3 p.m. May 23, an additional three jurors were selected, totaling eight. All jurors are White. The court is looking for 12 jurors and six alternates. Legal experts believe the entire jury selection process will be done before the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Once the jurors are selected, they will be transported and sequestered for the trial, which begins June 5 in Norristown, Pa.

