Church Circuit

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DAY

MAY 28—Tried Stone Baptist Church, 18 Harriet St., Rankin, celebrates its Men and Women’s Day, at the church. The guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Sheila Hunt and Rev. James E. Hunt, of First Baptist Church in Penn Hills. Women’s Day service is 11 a.m., Men’s Day service is 3 p.m. For more information, call 412-271-3000.

ANTIOCH VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

JUNE 7-9—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth Street, Sewickley, will hold their annual Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. The theme this year is “The Plan of Salvation.” In addition to the bible lesson, there will arts and crafts, games and dinner each evening. There is no cost and all are welcome. Reverend Travis C. Coon is pastor. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

