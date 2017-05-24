Business Calendar

Contracting Event

MAY 25—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, Carnegie Mellon University and the U.S. Small Business Administration host DyNet Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CMU’s Cohon University Center, 5032 Forbes Ave. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, call SCORE Pittsburgh at 412-395-6560 ext. 131 or http://www.dynetworking.com.

Entrepreneurial Conference

JUNE 2—The Duquesne University Small Business Center will host its 2017 Entrepreneur’s Growth & Networking Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Union Building, 4th floor. Event will include more than 400 small business owners and managers, a building business tradeshow, 12 workshops and a keynote luncheon address by Jim Rooney of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Full day fee includes breakfast and lunch. Costs: Full Day, $139; Half Day, $79; Lunch only, $50. For more information visit http://www.sbdc.duq.edu/events.

