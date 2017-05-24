Classifieds
Announcements – Meetings 5-24-17


Classified Department
Meeting Announcement
Community College of Allegheny County
A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:
June 1, 2017
4:00 p.m. Board Meeting
CCAC Allegheny Campus
Byers Hall
808 Ridge Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15212

 
MEETING
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2017. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

