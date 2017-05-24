Announcements – Meetings 5-24-17

Meeting Announcement

Community College of Allegheny County

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the College will be held on:

June 1, 2017

4:00 p.m. Board Meeting

CCAC Allegheny Campus

Byers Hall

808 Ridge Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15212



MEETING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh’s Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting on THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2017. The board meeting will be held at 10:30 A.M. @ 200 Ross Street, 13th Floor Wherrett Room, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

