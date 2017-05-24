Bids & Proposals



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-21-17 Rebid

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE REBID

IFB# 300-21-17 REBID

The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, May 25, 2017

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



BID

DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, JUNE 21, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 7G2-17

SECTION 19 PARKING LOT ASPHALT

PROJECT NUMBER 7G3-17

LANDSIDE GATEWAY

LANDSCAPING

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 10:00 a.m., on JUNE 1, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge – for mailing information call 412-472-3677 or 412-472-3663.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3663 or 412-472-3677, or 412-472-3543.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Copier Machines

RFP# 850-07-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Copier Machines

RFP# 850-07-17

The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., June 14, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

June 6, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Executive Search and

Recruitment Services

RFP #650-02-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Executive Search and

Recruitment Services

RFP #650-02-17

The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 P.M., June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

May 26, 2017

1:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Legal Servaices for Various Practice Areas

RFQ #700-28-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Legal Services for

Various Practice Areas

RFQ #700-28-17

The documents will be available no later than May 22, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 3:00 P.M., June 12, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street,

9th Floor, Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

June 2, 2017

3:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Mobile Devices and related services

RFP #200-08-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Mobile Devices and

related services

RFP #200-08-17

The documents will be available no later than May 22, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M., June 12, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from: Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

June 2, 2017

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Copier Machine Maintenance

RFP# 850-06-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Copier Machine Maintenance

RFP# 850-06-17

The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., June 14, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

June 6, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

May 12, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 A.M. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

THOMPSON RUN ROAD BETTERMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 2303-0010

MPMS NO.: 107472

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

PRE-BID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings (Proposal Report) on the Penn DOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS). A copy of the complete advertisement can also be found on the Allegheny County Website (http://www.alleghenycounty.us/public-works/bids-and-proposals.aspx).

The anticipated Notice-to-Proceed for this project is August 7, 2017 and the project is to be completed by November 30, 2017.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on June 21, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

MANCHESTER GARAGE SITE IMPROVEMENTS

AND TANK REPLACEMENT

CONTRACT NO. MAN-17-07G AND MAN-17-07P

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment and incidentals necessary for the work associated with the replacement of the concrete pavement, concrete sidewalks, installation of new inlets, installation of new drainage pipe, removal of existing gasoline and diesel tanks, existing Veeder Root system, and all electrical elements of the Veeder Root System as indicated on the plans at the Manchester Garage located on Beaver Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after May 22, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

Cynthia Denner – Authority

(412) 566-5117

cdenner@portauthority.org

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: Cynthia Denner

E-mail: cdenner@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

June 1, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Boardroom

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour (Immediately following the

Pre-Bid Conference)

Transportation will not be provided.

Participants shall wear a safety vest and appropriate footwear

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

June 21, 2017 Purchasing and Materials

Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids



THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time JUNE 13, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment.

CALCULATORS

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

Leon Webb

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

Request for Proposals (RFP)

for

Engineering Services

Advertisement 2017

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is requesting proposals from qualified professional engineering firms to provide Annual Garage Inspections at all Parking Authority owned Garage Facilities and as more fully described in the RFP document.

RFP Packets will be available Tuesday May 23, 2017 after 3:00 p.m. EST on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com and at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A non-mandatory pre-proposal conference will be held at the Authority’s main office on Thursday June 1, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Prospective proposers are required to submit five (5) hard copies of the proposal and one (1) electronic copy of the proposal, in a clearly marked and sealed envelope by 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday June 15, 2017.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on June 21, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal -Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B170322A Bagged Rock Salt

B170329A Refrigerants

B170429A Cleaning of Oil & Water Separators

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on May 31, 2017 in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

May 10, 2017

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, County Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, one half hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

2017 CAPITAL ROADS

RECONSTRUCTION PROGRAM

VARIOUS ROADWAYS

VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 7A00-1701

As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PREBID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Project Manual and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The nonrefundable charge for the Proposal and a disk containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.

Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 including tax, for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.

The Department of Public Works will hold a PreBid Meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.

Further details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on Bids and Proposals).”

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny



INVITATION TO BIDDERS

ECMS Designated Contract

CITY OF PITTSBURGH DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

ADVERTISEMENT

PROJECT: JONCAIRE STREET STEPS

ECMS NO. 104247

BTE PROJECT NO. 13261

The City of Pittsburgh, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, will be accepting bids, through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS), for the total replacement of the Joncaire Street Steps in the Oakland area of the City. The work will include the demolishing of the existing concrete steps and the construction of a new set of concrete steps connecting Panther Hollow with Oakland.

The construction plans and specifications can only be viewed on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s ECMS website http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/. The bid documents should be available on, or shortly after, Thursday, May 25, 2017

Only electronic bids from ECMS business partners will be accepted. To register as a business partner go to http://www.dotdom2.state.pa.us/ECMS/ECMSHome.nsf/frmECMSframeset?open&

eurdECMS_Business_Partner.nsf/frmBPPublicHome?OpenForm). All bidders (and subcontractors) on this project must be prequalified by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the type of work to be performed.

An optional Pre-Bid meeting will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., EDT in Room 301 of the City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

The bid opening (Let Date) is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m., EDT. Bidders may view the bid opening online.

Michael Gable, CPRP, Director

Public Works

Sam Ashbaugh, Director

Office of Management and Budget



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Leadership Training

RFP #650-23-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Leadership Training

RFP #650-23-17

The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

May 26, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, June 2, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour for:

Carpet Replacement at Baker,

Eisenhower and Streams

Elementary Schools

Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address or by phone at 412-833-1600 ext. 2054.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS



ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid 995 Refuse and Recycling

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Monday, June 5, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

