TRIED IT: I’ve Gone Almost A Quarter Of A Year Only Wearing Sneakers

To know the feeling, is to love it: sliding your feet into a high heel shoe and watching the magic of your legs elongating, posture straightening and your overall look being elevated to new heights, literally. There is nothing like a beautiful, high heel shoe.

Flats are fantastic as well: mixing elements of style and comfort are a necessity, especially when you are a city woman, dashing around. But what happens when you lose the option to choose?

For the past eight weeks I have been banished to flats due to a gnarly ankle sprain.

I’m not a “heels everday,” girl. I like flats on the weekends, however, I am a “gimmie at least 3 inches to set off the LEWK,” type of woman.

I’m fluid in my style, knowing what looks good on me, how to incorporate various trends into my classic staples. Nevertheless, the importance of accessories was something I seriously undermined in my journey to recovery. I didn’t also realize, how much of my personal style, was surrounded by my shoes.

Outfits begin with shoes. I’m convinced. With the plethora of cute peach dresses and blush ensembles I have waiting in the wings of my closet, I’m slightly despondent because I dreamed of metallic sandals and rose gold delights, not ballet flats, satin slides and sneakers.

Don’t get me wrong. Sneakers and dresses are very much on trend. Ask the Obama girls. However, when sneakers are the only thing you can wear, dressing truly becomes an art of creativity. People who wear flats 24/7 might be even more stylish than those with heels, simply because of the creativity it takes to get dressed.

I often feel this way when I see Janelle Monae. How many different ways can you recreate a black and white look? Apparently, it’s endless.

I’ll admit, being in flats have caused my dressing to be slightly more lazy. I simply didn’t desire to wear my “nice,” clothes as frequently and was more reluctant to go out because I would feel underdressed (attended a gala in combat boots). It made me think of people who have had foot surgeries, ankle problems, and can’t wear anything but a sneaker, let alone a cute flat, because they need foot and ankle support. However, in the same annoyance, it brought me more liberation.

RELATED: TRIED IT!: I Went 21 Days Without Wearing Deodorant

No more carrying my “commuter” shoes and my “office shoes.” It’s all in one, baby. No more delicately dancing over subway grates and cobblestone streets, I can walk confidently without fear of rolling my ankle or falling on my ass. Also, my feet are thankful (heels can destroy them, same with flat flats).

I’m scheduled to be back in my heels in the next three to four weeks, making it almost 3 months (a quarter of a YEAR) that I have worn sneakers every.single.day. I recently was allowed to wear a flat sandal (and it wasn’t comfortable, so it was back to my Nike Pegasus 34‘s). While I can’t wait to rock my heels again, I’ve gained an appreciation and an affinity to the art of dressing with flats and sneakers.

Everyday is an editorial. 📷: @keyairakelly #ModelCitizen #WhatsInYourCloset #MichaelKors #Fashion #Style A post shared by Danielle 👑 (@theislandiva) on May 19, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

I’m not trading in my Louboutin’s for Jordan’s anytime soon, but there is definitely room for both.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT!: Baby Foot Is Your Pedicure On Steroids

TRIED IT: Flat Tummy Tea Made Me Constipated

TRIED IT! : THINXing Differently About Your Period