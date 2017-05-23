REPORT: Baltimore Police May Fire 3 Cops For Freddie Gray’s Death

Five officers involved in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray are facing Baltimore Police Department charges and three of them may lose their jobs, reports The Baltimore Sun.
From The Baltimore Sun:
The three who face firing are Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van where an autopsy determined Gray suffered fatal injuries; and supervisors Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, according to sources with knowledge of the case. Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, who made the initial arrest of Gray, face five days suspension without pay.
…The specifics of the charges — and what actions, or failure to act, led to them — is not clear. Davey said the officers are charged with “violations of policy and procedure,” but declined to elaborate.
Officer William Porter — the final officer in Gray’s case — is not facing an internal affairs review, reports the New York Daily News.
SOURCE: The Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Freddie Gray DOJ Probe To Be Decided By Trump Administration
Marilyn Mosby Drops Remaining Charges Against Cops In Freddie Gray Case
Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]
Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]
1. Fire eruptsSource:Getty 1 of 19
2. After being pepper sprayedSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Injured manSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Smoke conditionSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Mondawmin Mall clashSource:Getty 5 of 19
6. Mowdamin MallSource:Getty 6 of 19
7. Lining up to mourn Freddie GraySource:Getty 7 of 19
8. GrievingSource:Getty 8 of 19
9. New Shiloh Baptist ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 19
10. Honk for JusticeSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Police in riot gear confront protestersSource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Police in motionSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. ConfrontedSource:Getty 13 of 19
14. Facing downSource:Getty 14 of 19
15. On the groundSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Atop a carSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Remembering Freddie GraySource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Black Lives MatterSource:Robin Akinwale, WERQ 18 of 19
19. Marching to police stationSource:Getty 19 of 19