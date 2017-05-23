Business
Oluchi brings Naija realness to beauty and business


Hello Beautiful Staff
Nigerian model Oluchi Onweagba isn’t your typical runway model, although she came from typical beginnings. As a young girl, she was completely out of touch when it came to fashion and beauty, but today she is one of the most well-known models who brings her African beauty to an international scale.

Agencies:

New York – DNA Models

London – Storm Management

Claim to Fame:  At age 17, Oluchi entered a “Face of Africa” beauty contest in her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, after being encouraged by friends and family to do so. Not only did she enter the contest, but she ended up winning first prize, going on to become one of the most popular models from Africa.

Instagram: @oluchi1

Some of Oluchi’s accomplishments include the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (for 7 consecutive years!), Banana Republic, Vogue Italia, ELLE, Marie Claire and Gianfranco Ferre. Much like her predecessors Iman and Naomi Campbell, Oluchi never forget the humble roots she arose from, growing up in the suburbs of Lagos.

She has used her platform to not only give back to her community, but to contribute to its economical growth and strength. The launch of Africa’s Next Top Model, where Oluchi served as a judge and executive producer, provided an opportunity for young women to explore careers in beauty and fashion while putting West African talent on the map. Since the show’s success, Oluchi hasn’t stopped making a difference; she’s gone on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in business while raising two beautiful sons. Major accomplishments all around for this Naija girl!

