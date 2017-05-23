First Baptist Penn Hills Church ‘T.H.R.I.V.E. Women’s Summit’

The sold-out T.H.R.I.V.E. Women’s Summit brought attendees and panelists together, as topics ranged from healing, healthy relationships and transition to investment in dreams and empowerment. The keynote speaker was Minister Lori Pickens, author of “Power of Transition.” The speaker panel included Pastor Melva Hartzog, Pam Johnson, Evangelist Beth Crawford, Lora Hubbard, LPC, and Minister Jackie Kendeall-Meyers. The event helped today’s women be empowered to thrive in life so that God can get the glory in all they do. The event was presented by the First Baptist Church Penn Hills Women’s Ministry, among others, held May 6 at the Holiday Inn-Monroeville.

