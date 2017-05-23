Field Negro: “I want to hold your hand, I want to hold your hand…”

“Oh yeah I tell you somethin’

I think you’ll understand

When I say that somethin’

I want to hold your hand

I want to hold your hand

I want to hold your hand

Oh please say to me

You’ll let me be your man

And please say to me

You’ll let me hold your hand

Now, let me hold your hand

I want to hold your hand

And when I touch you

I feel happy inside

It’s such a feelin’ that my love

I can’t hide

I can’t hide

I can’t hide

Yeah, you got that somethin’

I think you’ll understand

When I say that somethin’

I want to hold your hand

I want to hold your hand

I want to hold your hand”

~ The Beatles~

Poor Donald just wanted to play the good husband and channel his inner Beatle, but his lovely bride was not having it.

Nope, no hand holding for you, Donald.

I don’t know, maybe there isn’t much to hold. I mean Donald’s hands are….let’s face it, kind of small.

After watching this video I have to agree with all the people buzzing on the Internet that Melania dissed the Donald today.

I wonder what happened? Maybe she never got over the “grab em by the pussy” fiasco. Or, maybe it was the whole Russian golden showers thing. Either way, it was not a good look. I want my president and First Lady to show each other nothing but love. It sets a good example for the rest of us.

Just look at Michelle and Barack. Peaches & Herb and Ashford & Simpson can’t hold a candle to them. I am not fan of George Bush—- or his daddy for that matter. But those Bushes and their wives always show love for each other. We all know that the Clintons have their issues, but they always showed a good public face when it comes to their marriage as well. Pick a president. Anyone within the last fifty years, and you will find that they all had a special relationship with their wives.

Not this one. I know what I saw today, and that was not good. That flick of the hand speaks volumes:

Something is not right in trumpland.

*Pic from slate.com

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2017/05/i-want-to-hold-your-hand-i-want-to-hold.html?utm

