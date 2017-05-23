Metro
Home > Metro

Court: Pittsburgh police may live outside city limits


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

F.O.P. HEAD—Fraternal Order of Police President Robert Swartzwelder

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Pittsburgh police officers may live outside city limits.

The state’s highest court ruled unanimously Monday in favor of the police union, which argued that the option of living outside the city would give officers greater choice in schools and housing.

Officers had been required to live in the city since 1902. City voters made the mandate a permanent part of Pittsburgh’s home rule charter several years ago.

Union President Robert Swartzwelder called Monday’s decision a “great victory” for police.

Mayor Bill Peduto said in a statement that residents “expressed overwhelming support for the residency requirement, and we want our police officers to continue to live in the neighborhoods and communities that they serve.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Court: Pittsburgh police may live outside city limits

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular