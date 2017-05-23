Metro
Home > Metro

County police solve more murders than Pittsburgh. But mothers like Amanda McKnight see stalled cases, not justice.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Leave a comment

“I’m not saying that nobody is above my child,” says Amanda McKnight, 37. “But here’s an 11-year-old child, an 11-year-old boy….murdered in his own home, and you don’t have nothing?” (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Things would be different if David had been killed by a stray bullet. The pain would still be there, but if no one truly meant to harm her son, Amanda McKnight thinks she could come to terms with the lack of justice.

After 18 months, maybe she wouldn’t be so desperately looking for answers. Maybe she could accept that county homicide detectives have nothing. No leads, no theory. Nothing from any witness to explain how an innocent child can be shot to death playing PlayStation 2 in his own living room.

But David McIntyre — only 11 years old — didn’t die by accident.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://publicsource.org/county-police-solve-more-murders-than-pittsburgh-but-mothers-like-amanda-mcknight-see-stalled-cases-not-justice/

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading County police solve more murders than Pittsburgh. But mothers like Amanda McKnight see stalled cases, not justice.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular