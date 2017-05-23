County police solve more murders than Pittsburgh. But mothers like Amanda McKnight see stalled cases, not justice.

Things would be different if David had been killed by a stray bullet. The pain would still be there, but if no one truly meant to harm her son, Amanda McKnight thinks she could come to terms with the lack of justice.

After 18 months, maybe she wouldn’t be so desperately looking for answers. Maybe she could accept that county homicide detectives have nothing. No leads, no theory. Nothing from any witness to explain how an innocent child can be shot to death playing PlayStation 2 in his own living room.

But David McIntyre — only 11 years old — didn’t die by accident.

