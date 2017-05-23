Annan says extremists ‘will lose this time, too’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Former U.N. secretary-general Kofi Annan says the world must stand together against “the extremists and terrorists” responsible for the attack in Manchester and similar senseless violence elsewhere.

Annan told The Associated Press on Tuesday that all countries need to work together and share information to deny extremists “their opportunities” and bring those who commit crimes to justice.

Annan now leads the group of former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela called The Elders.

Speaking on behalf of the group, he said it’s “tragic that young people who have gone to listen to music and dance should be cut down so brutally and senselessly.”

Annan said: “Terrorists have been around, but they’ve always lost, and they will lose this time, too. It may take time, but they will lose.”

Officials in the United States say British authorities have identified the suspect in the Manchester suicide bombing attack as Salman Abedi.

A U.S. official confirmed the identity Tuesday to The Associated Press. No additional details were immediately available.

The bombing killed 22 people and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers.

British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed. And an ambulance official says 12 children under the age of 16 were among 59 injured in the attack as people left a pop concert.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility, but Dan Coats, the U.S. director of intelligence, says that connection has not yet been verified.