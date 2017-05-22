KeyBank promises to donate $1 million to Pittsburgh Promise

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Cleveland-based bank has pledged to contribute to a Pittsburgh scholarship program.

The Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2pLjcXW ) that KeyBank’s philanthropic foundation will donate $1 million to the Pittsburgh Promise scholarship program. Five college-bound seniors will be selected each year for the KeyBank scholarship.

The Promise initiative has awarded more than $100 million in scholarships since 2008. Around 1,000 of those students who were awarded scholarships now work in the Pittsburgh area. It will run through 2028.

KeyCorp took over First Niagara last year. KeyBank Foundation chair and CEO Margot Copeland says the company wanted to find an opportunity in the city that matched their mission.

The KeyBank Foundation plans to donate $175 million to different causes over the next five years.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

