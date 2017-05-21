Metro
Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 2017 Vann Awards (the winners, the pics inside)


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
AWARDEES—From left: Danielle Smith, Lynne Hayes-Freeland and Brittny McGraw. Smith, of Sheridan Broadcasting, won the Radio Public Affairs award for “SisterFriend Provides Feminine Care Products to Homeless Women.” Lynne Hayes-Freehand, of KDKA-TV, was the recipient of the 2017 Legacy Award and won the TV Feature award for “Fences: Denzel’s Pittsburgh Screening.” McGraw, of WPXI-TV, won for the TV Documentary award for “Ban the Box.” (Photos by J.L. Martello)

Sheridan Broadcasting wins big, Lynne Hayes-Freeland claims Legacy Award

Dr. James and Pam Johnson with members of the Afro american music institute

The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation held its 29th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards Dinner, “The Power of our Voices,” May 2 at Pitt’s O’Hara Student Center.

The aptly-dressed attendees were delighted to the sounds of Lyndsey Smith and Soul Distribution, before KDKA legendary  reporter Harold Hayes and current reporter Lisa Washington took center stage as co-hosts.

The New Pittsburgh Courier’s J.L. Martello captured the elegant event in pictures, above, below and on A9.
Among the award winners were Pitt Magazine’s Erv Dyer for best Magazine Feature (Voices of Color), and Bridges Magazine’s LaMont Jones Jr., Larry E. Davis and Rosie Rinella for best Magazine Public Affairs Feature (Broken: Race and Police Relations).

 

