Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 2017 Vann Awards (the winners, the pics inside)

AWARDEES—From left: Danielle Smith, Lynne Hayes-Freeland and Brittny McGraw. Smith, of Sheridan Broadcasting, won the Radio Public Affairs award for “SisterFriend Provides Feminine Care Products to Homeless Women.” Lynne Hayes-Freehand, of KDKA-TV, was the recipient of the 2017 Legacy Award and won the TV Feature award for “Fences: Denzel’s Pittsburgh Screening.” McGraw, of WPXI-TV, won for the TV Documentary award for “Ban the Box.” (Photos by J.L. Martello)
Sheridan Broadcasting wins big, Lynne Hayes-Freeland claims Legacy Award
Dr. James and Pam Johnson with members of the Afro american music institute
The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation held its 29th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards Dinner, “The Power of our Voices,” May 2 at Pitt’s O’Hara Student Center.
DAMON YOUNG, winner of the Trailblazer Award for co-founding the popular internet blog, VerySmartBrothas.
SCHOLARSHIP—Sean Spencer, pictured with mother, Ramona, received a scholarship from PBMF’s Frank Bolden Urban Multimedia Workshop. Chris Moore and Olga George are the co-directors of the longstanding workshop.
CO-HOST HAROLD HAYES (Retired KDKA reporter)
CO-HOST Lisa Washington (KDKA)
OUTSTANDING COMMUNICATORS—Dr. James Johnson and wife, Pamela, co-founded the Afro American Music Institute in 1982. They received the Communicator of the Year award at the PBMF Vann Awards Dinner.
LEADERSHIP—PBMF vice-president Brian Cook and president Tory Parrish.
The aptly-dressed attendees were delighted to the sounds of Lyndsey Smith and Soul Distribution, before KDKA legendary reporter Harold Hayes and current reporter Lisa Washington took center stage as co-hosts.
SBN NEWS ON TOP—Sheridan Broadcasting Network’s Ty Miller and Allegra Johnson, pictured, along with Vicki Cohill, De’Saundra Harris and Trevin A. Jones, claimed the Radio Series award for “The Obama Legacy.”
WQED REIGNS—TV/Radio personality Chris Moore and WQED’s Minette Seate are all smiles after receiving the TV Public Affairs award for “The State of Black Pittsburgh.”
The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. are honored with the Literacy Champion award for their Pittsburgh Alpha Readers program. Fraternity members read to students at Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5. Alpha Phi Alpha was founded Dec. 4, 1906 as the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American men. (Photos by J.L. Martello)
The New Pittsburgh Courier’s J.L. Martello captured the elegant event in pictures, above, below and on A9.
Among the award winners were Pitt Magazine’s Erv Dyer for best Magazine Feature (Voices of Color), and Bridges Magazine’s LaMont Jones Jr., Larry E. Davis and Rosie Rinella for best Magazine Public Affairs Feature (Broken: Race and Police Relations).