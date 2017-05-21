Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 2017 Vann Awards (the winners, the pics inside)

Sheridan Broadcasting wins big, Lynne Hayes-Freeland claims Legacy Award

The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation held its 29th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards Dinner, “The Power of our Voices,” May 2 at Pitt’s O’Hara Student Center.

The aptly-dressed attendees were delighted to the sounds of Lyndsey Smith and Soul Distribution, before KDKA legendary reporter Harold Hayes and current reporter Lisa Washington took center stage as co-hosts.

The New Pittsburgh Courier’s J.L. Martello captured the elegant event in pictures, above, below and on A9.

Among the award winners were Pitt Magazine’s Erv Dyer for best Magazine Feature (Voices of Color), and Bridges Magazine’s LaMont Jones Jr., Larry E. Davis and Rosie Rinella for best Magazine Public Affairs Feature (Broken: Race and Police Relations).

