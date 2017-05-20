Steve Harvey Faces $60 Million Law Suit From Ex-Wife

Following the backlash over a harshly worded staff memo, entertainer Steve Harvey faces a $60 million lawsuit from his second ex-wife Mary Harvey, the New York Daily News reports.

The outlet said the lawsuit, filed by a civil rights activist, accuses the talk show host of child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress that has damaged her soul.

Steve Harvey’s ex-wife sues him for $60 million dollars for alleged torture, child endangerment and more: https://t.co/Eny0xNQ9iI pic.twitter.com/K5owBXbeKy — E! News (@enews) May 19, 2017

Mary says in the suit that she’s in emotion pain because Steve has custody of their son, and not having their son stole her joy on Mother’s Day. She claims to feel suicidal and to self-medicate to manage her grief.

This caps off a tumultuous week for the comedian. He’s taken heat for his leaked memo that warns staff members to quit “ambushing” him in his dressing room and studio corridors. Although unapologetic about the memo, the entertainer admitted that he could have handled the situation a lot better.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Steve Harvey A No-Show At Staff Party After Email Flap

Steve Harvey Responds To Vicious Backlash Over Trump Meeting