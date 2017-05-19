‘Young Black Pittsburgh’ – a book, and a youth movement from CEO Brian Burley

A book, and a youth movement

“Rewriting our future, one letter at a time.”

This is the first line you will read in the newly-released book, “Young Black Pittsburgh” (#YNGBLKPGH).

“Young Black Pittsburgh” is a book, a youth movement and social justice campaign. The idea for creating the book came from Brian Burley, and it stemmed from a mentoring program that he partakes in. Burley, an MBA graduate from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz Graduate School of Business, currently spends his time as a mentor, mentee, speaker, author and entrepreneur. The CEO of Burley + Company Enterprises, Burley was named as a 2015 BMe Community Leader for the work he does within Pittsburgh to promote more positive imagery to the future generations of Black Pittsburgh.

“This was an idea started for our youth in this city more than anything else,” Burley said. “I have been mentoring and teaching young people through the blessings of the 100 Black Men of Western Pennsylvania for the last seven years. I have changed jobs a few times, I have gone back to school and graduated, I have gotten married. But one thing (if any, aside from family) has remained static, and that was my commitment to being at CCAC every Saturday during the school year to work with my kids.”

Burley said that “over the years, I have seen some kids who were seniors when I first started, and now see them and they still tell me of the life lessons we spoke about over the years. And of the young, shy middle schoolers who are now juniors and seniors in high school who I cannot get to stop talking. However, proud I am of them and their growth in both knowledge of real-world applications, such as financial acumen and how to dress for an interview and self-confidence, I was also alarmed by a statement that one of my young women made that completely inspired this book.”

