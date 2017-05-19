McGarry keynotes African American Chamber’s annual business luncheon meeting

More than 400 members and guests attended the local African American Chamber of Commerce’s recent Annual Business Meeting and Luncheon. Michael McGarry, Chairman and CEO of PPG Industries, was the keynote speaker. Allegheny County Executive Richard Fitzgerald and Mayor Bill Peduto provided greets.

Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of the African American Chamber to the community. “We are fortunate in this part of the world and in Western Pennsylvania to have so many partners and corporations to unify to collaborate to make this community as special as it can be and we must continue to work together,” he said.

“Pittsburgh has been in a pretty good place the past couple of years which is good to see the economics growth and development occurring throughout the city and this region,” said Mayor Peduto. “The next five years you are going to see it continuing as we are looking to invest millions of dollars in the city, but the cooperation and investments from companies like Uber and Google are just as important.”

Mayor Peduto also pointed out that this is the opportunity to see people that have not been part of the growth within the past 10 to 20 years to be involved. Specifically, small businesses being able to take advantage of opportunities because the city is working to change the rules to break down barriers. Corporations are aiming for the same goal. He said as the culture changes for contracting opportunities for small businesses, the accountability will be more centered on inclusiveness and that’s the goal to change the culture within the city. “For the first time in a long time there is going to be more work than people, so we are going to have to find, train and use more people to get what we want to get accomplished.”

