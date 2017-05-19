Just Sayin’ …Two beautiful TV series on race in America (Ulish Carter’s Column May 17)

Last week, while flicking through the channels, I ran into two specials: “American Race” and “United Shades of America.” While both addressed the racial problems in America and were very interesting and educational, both only touched slightly on the primary problems shackling the Black community.

“American Race” is hosted by basketball legend Charles Barkley on TNT and “United Shades of America” is hosted by comedian W. Kamau Bell on CNN.

“United Shades of America,” which airs on Sundays at 8 p.m., was nominated for an Emmy at the 68th annual Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category in its first season. CNN renewed the show for eight more episodes this year.

The episodes I watched were, “The New KKK,” “Behind These Walls,” “Latino USA,” “Chicago Gangs,” “Native Americans,” and “Protect and Serve?” The two that focused on Blacks were about police and the Black community relations as a whole, particularly in Camden, N.J., and gangs in Chicago.

Bell walked and traveled with police officers in Camden as they patrolled the Black and Latino communities, and talked to the people.

Camden has been rated as the most crime-ridden city in the country. To remedy this problem, the mayor, police and community decided to require that police officers must live in the city and that some must walk the streets to help them better communicate with the residents.

