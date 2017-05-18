Trump Supporter Takes Department of Homeland Security Job

Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. will work in a new position within the Deparment of Homeland Security, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

He will work in the department’s Office of Partnership and Engagement as a liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement and governments…

He has come under widespread criticism locally for his inflammatory rhetoric and for spending so much time on the road as a Trump surrogate and while giving talks to conservative groups.

The announcement about Clarke — who has publicly condemned Black Lives Matter — comes after a grand jury recommended criminal charges against staff members at a jail run by the controversial sheriff after the dehydration death of inmate Terrill Thomas in April 2016, reports The New York Times.

SOURCE: USA Today, The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Sheriff David Clarke Calls Latest Acquittal In Freddie Gray Case “Good News,” RNC Erupts In Cheers

Milwaukee Sheriff Oddly Silent About Terrill Thomas Jail Dehydration Death

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: