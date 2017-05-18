‘Snatched’ is hilarious, ‘Wimp Kid’ misses mark

If you are headed to the movies this weekend, there is a little something for everybody. For the adults, Goldie Hawn breaks her 15-year hiatus as she teams up with comedian Amy Schumer in “Snatched.” The pair is kidnapped in South America on vacation and fighting their way through the jungle to get back home.

“Snatched” is the perfect mommy and me movie. Days before Mother’s Day, my mother and I had the rare opportunity of watching the movie together and we laughed from beginning to end. It’s actually the loudest I’ve heard my mom laugh in a loud time.

The comedy was unconventional and unexpected.

What I did expect was for Goldie Hawn to look dusty and she actually surprised me. The same actress who abandoned Hollywood is back with a sense of contentment and class. I wonder if this is Hawn’s attempt to re-enter the acting scene. If “Snatched” is any indication, then she is ready to return.

Even with a smaller role, Wanda Sykes is the funniest I have seen her in a long time. She adds a splash of color, literally and figuratively. Her jokes are right on time and breaks up the strange plot of the movie.

For children and families, the fourth installment of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” hits theaters this Friday, May 19. Customarily, I get advice from two of my children before I form an opinion about a kids movie. All three of us agree that “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” is just, “Aight.”

The storyline was appealing, but there were some squirming moments. While we know how gross kids can be, those instances were just overkill and unnecessary.

