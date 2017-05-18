My shoutouts, and the best Marvin Gaye record is…? (Bill Neal’s Column May 17)

:10—Let’s get a couple shoutouts in right out the gate for all my loyal readers. With today’s entries, I think that kicks me up to about 12 or 13 by now. First, to “Auntie Ning,” she of the “Lindsey/Farr/Russ” family connection. Somewhere on the south side of 80, but I ain’t sayin’. She still carries that stick. But she’s reading every week. And this flash from the past. “Big Mike” Freeland. A combination of Charles Barkley on the hoop court and Dave Parker on the softball diamond. Mike was that immovable force in the paint with the soft touch with the rock and the home run power with the bat in hand. Hey, the good news is…you’re both now in the locker room! Keep on reading.

:09—Even I knew the Pens would drop the first game to Ottawa on May 13. Bobby Ryan scores the overtime goal to take a 1-0 series lead in the Conference Final. Hey, that was a serious series with Washington. They had to be feeling it a little. Nonetheless, the Pens will take the series with Ottawa 4 games to 2. Take it to the bank.

:08—Y’all know “Big Ed” out at Ace’s in Wilkinsburg…yes you do…yes you do…Aw, shut up. Anyway, here’s his latest lineup, and trust me this is an unbeatable team if there ever was one. No. 1, Magic at the point. No. 2, Kobe at the two. No. 3, James Worthy at the small forward. No. 4, Shaq Daddy at the strong forward, and No. 5, Kareem at center. That, boys and girls, as I say every week is game over!

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: