Chicago Police Announce New Use Of Deadly Force Policy

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Wednesday that the department is overhauling its use of deadly force policy to emphasize de-escalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
All police officers in the department will retrain by 2018 through an e-learning course and 12 hours of additional training.
Johnson said the new policy was driving internally—not motivated by a federal probe that found systemic constitutional violations, including racial bias and the use of force.
The police chief said his department is learning from the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, 17, by a White police officer. Massive protests erupted when a court ordered the police to release a video, which showed Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting the unarmed teen 16 times as he walked away.
Johnson said that incident “may have given us the springboard to move forward and change some things.”
SOURCE: Chicago Sun-Times
38 photos Launch gallery
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
1 of 38
2. Sean Bell, 23
Source:Instagram
2 of 38
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
Source:Instagram
3 of 38
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Instagram
4 of 38
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
5 of 38
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
Source:Instagram
6 of 38
7. Kimani Gray, 16
7 of 38
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Instagram
8 of 38
9. Victor White III, 22
Source:Instagram
9 of 38
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Instagram
10 of 38
11. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Instagram
11 of 38
12. John Crawford, 22
Source:Instagram
12 of 38
13. Omar Abrego, 37
13 of 38
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
Source:Instagram
14 of 38
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 38
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 38
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Instagram
17 of 38
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
Source:Instagram
18 of 38
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
19 of 38
20. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
20 of 38
21. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Instagram
21 of 38
22. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Instagram
22 of 38
23. Walter Scott, 50
23 of 38
24. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Instagram
24 of 38
25. Ronald "RJ" Williams, 23
Source:Instagram
25 of 38
26. Michael Sabbie, 35
Source:Instagram
26 of 38
27. Delrawn Small, 37
27 of 38
28. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Instagram
28 of 38
29. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Instagram
29 of 38
30. Gregory Frazier, 56
30 of 38
31. Tyre King, 13
Source:Instagram
31 of 38
32. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Instagram
32 of 38
33. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Instagram
33 of 38
34. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Instagram
34 of 38
35. Reginald Thomas, 36
Source:Instagram
35 of 38
36. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
Source:Instagram
36 of 38
37. Joshua Beal, 25
37 of 38
38. Kajuan Raye, 19
38 of 38