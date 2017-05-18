Sports
Pittsburgh Allderdice wins City League Track and Field Championship


Courier Newsroom - Photos by Will McBride
THE TROPHY IS THEIRS—The Pittsburgh Allderdice Boys and Girls teams claim the City League Track and Field Championship, held May 11 and May 13 at Pittsburgh Oliver. (Photos by Will McBride)

The Pittsburgh Allderdice Boys and Girls teams claim the City League Track and Field Championship, held May 11 and May 13 at Pittsburgh Oliver.

PITTSBURGH OBAMA BOYS pose after winning the 400 meter relay.

 

KYLER HURT of Pittsburgh Allderdice wins the 110 meter hurdles.

 

TAYLOR THOMPSON of Pittsburgh Obama wins the 400 meters.

 

ASHANTI RICHARDSON of Pittsburgh Westinghouse wins the Long Jump event.

 

Pittsburgh Allderdice girls track team members show off their gold medals after winning the 400 meter relay. (Photos by Will McBride)

 

REISE BROOKS of Pittsburgh Allderdice wins the 400 meters.

 

MALIK TOWNSEND of Pittsburgh Perry won Shot Put for the fourth straight year.

 

TRINITY JOHNSON of Pittsburgh Allderdice won the 100 meter hurdles.

 

DORIAN JACKSON of Pittsburgh Obama won the 100 and 200 meter dashes.

 

