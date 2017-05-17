Breaking News: Sala Udin defeats James “Fife” Myers Jr. for Pittsburgh School Board

All 53 precincts have reported. The votes have been tallied. The people in Pittsburgh have spoken.

Sala Udin will be on the board of directors for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Udin, 74, bested James “Fife” Myers Jr., a man exactly half Udin’s age, in the May 16 primary election by a 58 to 42 percent margin. Udin received 2,295 votes, Myers received 1, 650.

Udin will hold the District 3 seat that Tom Sumpter is vacating later this year. With no challengers on the other side of the political ballot in November’s general election, the victory for Udin on May 16 virtually assures a November general election win.

In an interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier last month, Udin said he thought “a culture of mediocrity and low expectations has a death grip on 341 South Bellefield Ave.,” the home of the Pittsburgh Board of Education. “I don’t believe they (the school board) think our kids are capable of excellence, and I don’t think they believe the system of education is capable of excellence. We need someone inside the bureaucracy; a partner in advocacy.”

Myers told the New Pittsburgh Courier earlier this month his opponent was not necessarily Udin, rather, “My opponent is a system that is currently failing our students—the achievement gap is just one of those failings.”

On a Facebook post after the election results were finalized, Myers told supporters, “Thank you to all…who came out to vote in this primary election. I would still consider this a win for us being that we voted, we came out heavy on social media and we showed a sign of strength. This is just the beginning and we will build off our current base to move forward to be an elected official. Once again, thank you for your time, energy, and sinew.”

In the city’s race for Mayor, incumbent Bill Peduto had his cake and ate it, too. Mayor Peduto garnered 70 percent of the vote, while challengers Rev. John Welch mustered 17 percent, and Councilwoman Darlene Harris acquired 13 percent.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: