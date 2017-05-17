Public Notice 5-17-17

ATTENTION

If you worked at McGraw Edison, Pittsburgh, PA, between 1957-1965, please contact investigator Sherry Day at (734) 878-5236 or email

Sherry@SLDinvestigations.com.



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (the “Authority”) will hold a public hearing on June 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., in the offices of the Authority, located at 200 Ross Street, 9th Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, to discuss the issuance by the Authority of its tax-exempt revenue bonds (the “Bonds”) to be used along with other available funds for the following project (the “Project”):

A. Initial Owner:

Larimer/East Liberty Phase II, L.P. (the “Borrower”). An affiliate of the Authority will have a general partner interest in the Initial Owner.

B. Maximum Principal Amount of Bonds:

An amount not to exceed $25,000,000 (exclusive of any original issue discount or original issue premium).

C. Location of Project:

Broad Street and Larimer Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D. Description of Project:

The Project consists of (a) the acquisition, construction and redevelopment of the East Liberty Gardens apartment site and other adjacent sites in the East Liberty neighborhood on Larimer Avenue and Broad Street, located in Ward 11, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15206 into a proposed 150 unit development known as Larimer/East Liberty Phase II Apartments; (b) the payment of a portion of the costs associated with the issuance of the Bonds; and (c) the payment of any other eligible costs for which proceeds of the Bonds may be expended, including but not limited to reimbursing the Authority and the Borrower for costs incurred for the Project prior to the issuance of the Bonds.

At the public hearing, any and all persons in attendance will be afforded an opportunity to comment on the proposed project and the issuance by the Authority of its Bonds therefor. The meeting location is wheelchair accessible. If you need an accommodation due to a disability and want to attend this meeting, please call (412) 456-5020 (Extension 6035) at least 48 hours in advance so arrangements can be made.

This notice is published, and the public hearing is being held by and on behalf of the Authority as the issuer of the Bonds, as required by Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and regulations promulgated thereunder.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

