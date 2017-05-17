Legal Notices 5-17-17

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

SPORTS & EXHIBITION AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH AND ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION DERIVED FROM THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF NET POSITION

Assets

Current assets $ 77,597,682

Noncurrent assets 989,841,236

Total assets 1,067,438,918

Deferred Outflows of Resources 61,540,451

Liabilities

Liabilities:

Current liabilities 65,775,670

Noncurrent liabilities 687,359,428

Total Liabilities 753,135,098

Net Position:

Net investment in capital assets 308,855,582

Restricted for capital activity and debt service 66,281,146

Unrestricted 707,543

Total net position $ 375,844,271

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF REVENUES, EXPENSES,

AND CHANGES IN NET POSITION

Operating revenues $ 25,543,844

Operating expenses 61,588,318

Operating Loss (36,044,474)

Nonoperating revenues, net 26,094,966

Change in Net Position (9,949,508)

Net position, beginning of year 385,793,779

Net position, end of year $ 375,844,271



FICTITIOUS NAME

Tadiso West

Principal Address of Tadiso Incorporated – 1425 Beaver Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15223

The application for registration of a fictitious name was filed and granted by the Department of State under the Fictitious Name Act.



Restatement of Trust

2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret J. Madden, Successor Trustee under 2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased 215 S. Chatsworth St., Apt. 5, St. Paul, MN 55105 or to: Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: