Legal Notices 5-17-17


Classified Department
LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT
SPORTS & EXHIBITION AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH  AND  ALLEGHENY COUNTY
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION DERIVED FROM THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF NET POSITION
Assets
Current assets    $   77,597,682
Noncurrent assets    989,841,236
Total assets    1,067,438,918

Deferred Outflows of Resources    61,540,451

Liabilities
Liabilities:
Current liabilities    65,775,670
Noncurrent liabilities    687,359,428
Total Liabilities    753,135,098

Net Position:
Net investment in capital assets    308,855,582
Restricted for capital activity and debt service    66,281,146
Unrestricted    707,543

Total net position    $ 375,844,271

SUMMARY STATEMENT OF REVENUES, EXPENSES,
AND CHANGES IN NET POSITION
Operating revenues    $ 25,543,844
Operating expenses    61,588,318
Operating Loss    (36,044,474)

Nonoperating revenues, net    26,094,966

Change in Net Position    (9,949,508)
Net position, beginning of year    385,793,779

Net position, end of year    $ 375,844,271

 

 
FICTITIOUS NAME
Tadiso West
Principal Address of Tadiso Incorporated – 1425 Beaver Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15223
The application for registration of a fictitious name was filed and granted by the Department of State under the Fictitious Name Act.

 

 
Restatement of Trust
2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of Norma Sue Madden, deceased of Pittsburgh, PA, Margaret J. Madden, Successor Trustee under 2008 Restatement of Trust (formerly Revocable) dated September 9, 2008 of   Norma Sue Madden, deceased 215 S. Chatsworth St., Apt. 5, St. Paul, MN  55105 or to: Nancy L. Rackoff, Esquire, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, U.S. Steel Tower, 600 Grant Street, 44th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA  15219

