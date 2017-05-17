Employment Opportunities 5-17-17

DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send resumes to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Computer/IT: Kraft Heinz Foods Company seeks Associate Manager, IT-Manufacturing, Global to work in Warrendale, PA. Accntbl for protctng, maintng & extndng the SAP Globl Templat w/ resp to spprt the stndrdztn, dvlpmt, regionlztn & contin imprvmt of globl busns procsses. Degree & commensurate exp. req’d. Req. domstc & interntnl travel 50% of time. For details & to apply, see job #9007BR at http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/careers.html.



PART TIME CLERK

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Allegheny County Jail accepting applications for a Part Time Clerk position in the Department of MWDBE (Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises). For application requirements, job description, and salary information please visit http://alleghenycounty.us/careers or call 412-350-6830.



Seneca Valley School District

Certified School Nurse (K-12)

Permanent Rowan Elementary K-4, 189-day school year; Available for the 2017-18 school year. Requirements: RN, BSN, CSN (required), proficient technology skills, strong communication & interpersonal skills. School nursing experience preferred. Submit application, cover letter, resume, PA certificate, transcripts, clearances, and three letters of reference to https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Deadline: May 31, 2017 Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.



Recruiter-Maintenance

Port Authority is seeking a Recruiter – Maintenance to coordinate all facets of the maintenance job bidding, picking and bumping system; coordinate the dissemination and proper communication of all information from the system; ensure the application of data, policies and procedures is consistently applied. Administer employment and recruitment activities for assigned positions.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BS/BA degree in Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Business Administration or related field from an accredited school. Related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (3) years experience in Human Resources interviewing, recruitment, and employment process with and familiarity with union contractual matters.

•Knowledge and understanding of Employment/EEO laws and regulations.

•Effective and professional communication and organizational skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Access.

Preferred attributes:

•Professional in Human Resources (PHR) or Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) Certification from the Society for Human Resources Management.

•Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, or related field from an accredited school.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Excel.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

