Dave Chappelle Announces Eight Atlanta Shows In June

Atlanta will be home to Dave Chappelle for a spell this summer.

The comedian is coming to Atlanta this summer to perform eight shows at the Tabernacle from June 11-16 and on the 18 & 19, he announced Monday.

Tickets, which go on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m., are expected to be in high demand. Chappelle is on the road after releasing two Netflix specials in March, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “The Age of Spin”.

More than a decade ago, Chappelle walked away from a $50 million Comedy Central deal, which produced his pioneering comedy show, “Chappelle’s Show.”

“I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it didn’t feel anything like what I imagined success should feel like,” Chappelle told “CBS This Morning”. “It just didn’t feel right.”

