Community Calendar

Scholarship Luncheon

MAY 20—The Harmony Club of Homestead will present its annual Lance-Weems Scholarship Luncheon from 12 to 3 pm, at the Georgetown Centre, 526 Bruceton Road, Pleasant Hills. For more information, call LaRue Grinage at 412-901-2499.

FUTUREMAKERS Symposium

MAY 24—The Kelly Strayhorn Theater, with support from the Opportunity Fund and Neighborhood Allies, will present FUTUREMAKERS 2017, with a “Mixtape” networking session from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Ace Hotel, 120 South Whitfield Street, East Liberty. Also, there will be a discussion on creating culturally-vibrant communities featuring KST director Janera Solomon and keynote speaker Umberto Crenca, 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater, 5941 Penn Avenue. For more information, call 412-363-3000.

Residential Segregation Conference

JUNE 19-20—The University of Pittsburgh Center for Race and Social Problems will host National & Local Perspectives on Residential Segregation Issues, including housing, health, the law, and education at the Cathedral of Learning. The event will include academic and community experts who will discuss the impact of segregation in housing, health and education in general with the Pittsburgh metro area being used as a case example. Opportunities will be provided for dialogue and discussion, as well as networking. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Registration is required as seating is limited. For more information, contact Marita Johnson at 412-624-7382 or email at maj135@pitt.edu.

Poetry Event

JUNE 24—Common Conversation412 will host a spoken word event, 5 to 8 p.m., at Noble Manor Lanes, 2440 Noblestown Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: