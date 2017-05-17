Church Circuit

WOMEN’S REVIVAL

MAY 17-19—Bidwell United Presbyterian Church, 1025 Liverpool St., presents their Women’s Revival, “In God We Trust,” at 7 p.m. nightly. On May 17, the guest speaker is Rev. Rodney A. Lyde of Baptist Temple Church. On May 18, it’s Rev. Dr. John C. Welch of Bidwell United Presbyterian Church. And May 19, it’s Rev. Victor J. Grigsby of Central Baptist Church. For more information, call 412-231-4663.

LUNCHEON AND HAT SHOW

MAY 20—Mount Olive Baptist Church, 330 Fourth Ave., Rankin, invites you to their annual Luncheon and Hat show, “Somebody Touched Me,” at the church, from 12-3 p.m. Donation is $20. The guest preacher is Rev. Brenda Gregg of Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh. For more information, call 412-627-2281.

