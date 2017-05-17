Business Calendar

SBA Workshop

MAY 17—The Pittsburgh office of the U.S. Small Business Administration welcomes to its May workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 411 Seventh Avenue, Downtown. Anyone interested in SBA’s 8(a), HUBZone and women-owned certification programs, is welcome to the free, hands-on workshop with a team of SBA specialists, who will review the requirements and application process in this monthly, face-to-face session.

DyNet Day Event

MAY 25—The Chatham Women’s Business Center, Carnegie Mellon University and the U.S. Small Business Administration host DyNet Day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CMU’s Cohon University Center, 5032 Forbes Ave. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information, call SCORE Pittsburgh at 412-395-6560 ext. 131 or http://www.dynetworking.com.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: