Bids and Proposals 5-17-17

NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, June 2, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour for:
Carpet Replacement at Baker,
Eisenhower and Streams
Elementary Schools
Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address or by phone at 412-833-1600 ext. 2054.
Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Scott P. Burchill, Secretary
BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS
ADVERTISEMENT
Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County,
800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:
Bid Proposal No. 996 – Aruba Wireless Access Points
Bid Proposal No. 997 – Cisco Network Switches
Bid Proposal No. 998 – HP Network Switches
Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR
TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE REBID
IFB# 300-21-17 Rebid
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
TREE AND SHRUB REMOVAL SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE REBID
IFB# 300-21-17 REBID
The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.
Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.
Questions or inquiries should be directed to:
Kim Detrick
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116 Opt 1
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Dept.
100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Thursday, May 25, 2017
2:00 P.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA
May 10, 2017
The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, County Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, onehalf hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS
2017 CAPITAL ROADS
RECONSTRUCTION PROGRAM
VARIOUS ROADWAYS
VARIOUS MUNICIPALITIES
COUNTY PROJECT
NO. 7A00-1701
As a prospective bidder please note the following general Project information regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.
PREBID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Project Manual and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The nonrefundable charge for the Proposal and a disk containing the Specifications and Drawings is $107.00 including sales tax. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY” in that amount and WILL NOT ACCEPT CASH OR EXTEND CREDIT.
Prospective bidders may request to have bid documents mailed. An additional fee of $16.05 including tax, for handling costs for each requested proposal must be paid in advance. The fee must be received at the Office of the Contract Manager prior to the mailing of any documents.
The Department of Public Works will hold a PreBid Meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Room 505 County Office Building.
Further details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on Bids and Proposals).”
Chelsa Wagner
Controller
County of Allegheny
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY
LEGAL NOTICE
CONTRACT NO. 1654
Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1654, REGULATING STRUCTURE C-54 IMPROVEMENTS shall be received at the office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 a.m., Prevailing Time, Thursday, June 8, 2017, and then shall be publicly opened and read. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the Authority’s Plant in the O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., Prevailing Time. Attendance at this meeting is mandatory.
ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.
Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price.
Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing or by fax to Mr. Michael Lichte, P.E., ALCOSAN at (412)734-8716 or michael.lichte@alcosan.org
The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY
Jan Oliver
Director, Regional Conveyance
PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY
ADVERTISEMENT
Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on June 14, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address.
POTOMAC AVENUE GRADE CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS
CONTRACT NO. LRS-17-08
The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, equipment, materials, and incidental items for the installation of new roadway and pedestrian gates, signals, and ancillary facilities for safety improvements at the Light Rail Vehicle (LRV) grade crossing adjacent to the Potomac Station.
Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after May 15, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:
Port Authority of Allegheny County
Purchasing and Materials
Management Department
Heinz 57 Center
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527
Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.
This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.
The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:
Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:
Cindy Denner – Authority
(412) 566-5117
Email: cdenner@portauthority.org
All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:
Port Authority of Allegheny County
Heinz 57 Center
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527
Attn: Cindy Denner
Email: cdenner@portauthority.org
In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:
9:00 am Pre-Bid Conference
May 25, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County
Heinz 57 Center
5th Floor Board Room
345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527
(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)
Pre-Bid Site Tour
(immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference)
(Participants should wear a safety vest and safety shoes)
1:30 p.m. Bids Due
June 14, 2017 Purchasing and Materials Management Department
Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids
ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS
Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening (3rd Floor Conference Room, Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm).
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
Executive Search and Recruitment Services
RFP #650-02-17
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Executive Search and Recruitment Services
RFP #650-02-17
The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:00 P.M., June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:
Mr. Kim Detrick –
Procurement Director/Contracting Officer
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
2nd Floor, Suite 200
100 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street,
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
May 26, 2017
1:00 P.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
Copier Machines
RFP# 850-07-17
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Copier Machines
RFP# 850-07-17
The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., June 14, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:
Mr. Kim Detrick –
Procurement Director/Contracting Officer
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
2nd Floor, Suite 200
100 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street,
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
June 6, 2017
10:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
Request for Proposals
The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Truancy Intervention Program: Parents and Children Together (PACT). Proposals are due by: Due Date: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, Friday, June 23, 2017.
For more details and submission information, visit:
www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.
Marc Cherna
Director
Allegheny County Department of Human Services
NOTICE TO PROPOSERS
The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for ROUTINE INSPECTION OF CURTAIN WALL SYSTEM AND VERTICAL BUILDING ENVELOPE EVALUATION as identified below. The contract for this work will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The Request for Proposals may be obtained after the date identified below from Linda Mihalic, email: lmihalic@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: (412) 325-6167, Facsimile: (412) 325-6104.
This Advertisement applies to the following Request for Proposal:
Project: DLCC Routine Curtainwall Inspection and Vertical Building Envelope Evaluation
RFP Available: May 10, 2017
Pre-Proposal Meeting: 9:00 a.m. May 16, 2017, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, SMG Admin Office-East Lobby, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Time/Date/Location for Proposals: 2:00 p.m., May 31, 2017
David L. Lawrence Convention Center,1000 Ft Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
Leadership Training
RFP #650-23-17
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Leadership Training
RFP #650-23-17
The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., June 6, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:
Mr. Kim Detrick –
Procurement Director/Contracting Officer
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
2nd Floor, Suite 200
100 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street,
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
May 26, 2017
11:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR
Copier Machine Maintenance
RFP# 850-06-17
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):
Copier Machine Maintenance
RFP# 850-06-17
The documents will be available no later than May 15, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., June 14, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:
Mr. Kim Detrick –
Procurement Director/Contracting Officer
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
2nd Floor, Suite 200
100 Ross Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-456-5116, Option 1
or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org
A pre bid meeting will be held:
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
Procurement Department
100 Ross Street,
2nd Floor, Suite 200
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
June 6, 2017
9:00 A.M.
The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.
HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.
Caster D. Binion, Executive Director
Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh
HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.
OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT
THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION
of the
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH
Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on May 16, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:
Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
Science Labs & ADA Restroom Renovations
Plumbing Construction Prime Contract – REBID
Pittsburgh Liberty K-5
ADA Stage Lift
General Construction Prime Contract – REBID
Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase on May 1, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:
Request for Proposal 3092 for Data Center Firewalls
Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Friday, May 26, 2017.
The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.
The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.