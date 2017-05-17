After primary win, Bill Peduto is poised to serve a second term as Pittsburgh’s mayor

In what was probably the least surprising victory in recent elections, Pittsburgh Mayor William M. Peduto all but won reelection for a second term Tuesday night, defeating two opponents in the city’s Democratic primary.

Barring a successful run from a Republican challenger, which is unlikely and would be unprecedented, Peduto will continue in his job until 2022.

Like other highly partisan municipalities in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh’s primaries serve as de-facto general elections because few, if any, candidates from opposing parties run. In Peduto’s case, he faces no Republican opponents in the formal general election in November.

