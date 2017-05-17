Metro
Home > Metro

After primary win, Bill Peduto is poised to serve a second term as Pittsburgh’s mayor


J. Dale Shoemaker, Public Source
Leave a comment

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks at a mayoral debate sponsored by Just Harvest and the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council in Brookline on May 2, 2017. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

In what was probably the least surprising victory in recent elections, Pittsburgh Mayor William M. Peduto all but won reelection for a second term Tuesday night, defeating two opponents in the city’s Democratic primary.

Barring a successful run from a Republican challenger, which is unlikely and would be unprecedented, Peduto will continue in his job until 2022.

Like other highly partisan municipalities in Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh’s primaries serve as de-facto general elections because few, if any, candidates from opposing parties run. In Peduto’s case, he faces no Republican opponents in the formal general election in November.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:
http://publicsource.org/after-primary-win-bill-peduto-is-poised-to-serve-a-second-term-as-pittsburghs-mayor/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading After primary win, Bill Peduto is poised to serve a second term as Pittsburgh’s mayor

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular