‘Stand Up:’ Kamala Harris encourages Howard University grads during commencement

California Senator Kamala Harris encouraged graduates at Howard University to “stand up” Saturday during the college’s commencement ceremony over the weekend, reports The Huffington Post.
From The Huffington Post:
The senator, who graduated from the historically black college in 1986, told students at the school’s commencement in Washington, D.C., on Saturday that they are graduating at a unique time in this country’s history. Citing policies that affect mass incarceration, immigration and health care under leaders “we no longer believe the words of,” Harris told the Class of 2017, “indeed we have a fight ahead.”
“And it’s a fight to determine whether we are willing to stand up for our deepest values,” she said. “Because let’s be clear — we are better than this.”Harris also accepted the President’s Medal of Achievement during the ceremony, reports NBC News.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, NBC News
