Springing into Fatherhood (Photos of Father Daughter Dinner on April 22)

The Sixth Annual Father/Daughter Dinner was held April 22 at the Sokol Club Banquet Hall, presented by the Fathers Collaborative Council of Western Pa.

(Photos by J.L. Martello)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: