Pitt player charged with drunken crash apologizes for arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A University of Pittsburgh football player is apologizing after he was charged with drunken driving and other crimes after crashing into a campus building just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement Monday saying 21-year-old Alex Bookser “expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself.” The coach says the team and Bookser are “committed … to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward.”

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Bookser, a junior who starred at Mount Lebanon High School in the suburbs before moving onto Pitt.

Police say Bookser crashed into the Loeffler Building and was charged with drunken driving, several traffic citations and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor.

He faces a preliminary hearing June 26.