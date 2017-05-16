Panthers
Home > Panthers

Pitt player charged with drunken crash apologizes for arrest


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

Alex Bookser was arrested early Sunday on several charges after driving while intoxicated. (Photo: Jason Pohuski, Cal Sport Media, via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A University of Pittsburgh football player is apologizing after he was charged with drunken driving and other crimes after crashing into a campus building just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Coach Pat Narduzzi issued a statement Monday saying 21-year-old Alex Bookser “expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself.” The coach says the team and Bookser are “committed … to ensuring his actions and judgment will be better moving forward.”

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Bookser, a junior who starred at Mount Lebanon High School in the suburbs before moving onto Pitt.

Police say Bookser crashed into the Loeffler Building and was charged with drunken driving, several traffic citations and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor.

He faces a preliminary hearing June 26.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Pitt player charged with drunken crash apologizes for arrest

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular