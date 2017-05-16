Business
Home > Business

Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleging minority loan bias


The Associated Press
Leave a comment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is suing Wells Fargo & Co., claiming the bank overcharged more than 1,000 minority homeowners on mortgage loans since 2004.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2rm8uED ) reports that the federal lawsuit cites six confidential informants who used to work for the bank. The lawsuit says unnecessarily expensive loans drove Black and Hispanic borrowers toward foreclosure, costing the city unpaid taxes and lowering property values.

Wells Fargo spokesman James Baum says the city’s allegations are “unsubstantiated” and “do not reflect how we operate in Philadelphia” and elsewhere.

Baum says similar lawsuits brought in other states have been rejected by courts.

He says a May 1 Supreme Court ruling found banks “cannot be held responsible for harm they didn’t cause.”

 Race and ethnicity , Lawsuits , Mortgages , Philadelphia

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo, alleging minority loan bias

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular