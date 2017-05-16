Living in Clairton: ‘Nobody really cares unless it is football’

My name is Tamia Law. I go to Propel Andrew Street High School and I am in the 11th grade. I have lived in Clairton my whole life. It’s a community known for its great high school football team but also drugs, violence and vacant properties.

I used to go to Clairton Elementary School but I left in the second grade. I struggled with things like reading, and it was very hard for me there. My mom didn’t think the school had the resources I needed either, so she sent me to Propel McKeesport. It was so much different from Clairton. The students and teachers were just so nice. I loved it. As I got older, I started to notice that people in Clairton don’t really see the community or the school. Nobody really cares unless it is football. READ ENTIRE STORY AT: http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/stories/living-clairton-nobody-really-cares-unless-football

