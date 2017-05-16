James Harden sued by Moses Malone Jr. over robbery

Photo by

News
Home > News

James Harden sued by Moses Malone Jr. over robbery

Malone, the son of a basketball legend, accuses the Rockets guard of hiring thugs to assault him.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Moses Malone Jr. filed a lawsuit against James Harden, accusing the Houston Rockets star of choreographing a scheme to assault and rob him, the New York Daily News reports.

The newspaper said it obtained the court filing, which seeks more than $1 million in damages. Malone, the son of a basketball legend, alleges that Harden paid thugs $20,000 in cash to attack him outside a Houston strip club on June 25, 2016.

Four men were arrested and charged for beating Malone and taking jewelry from him worth about $15,000.

Malone claims Harden acted in retaliation for his social media post that criticized the athlete for overcharging children to attend his youth basketball camp.

KTRK-TV reported in November that Harden was subpoenaed to answer questions about the incident. However, Harden was not arrested.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News, KTRK-TV

SEE ALSO:

Basketball Player Thabo Sefolosha Gets $4 Million Settlement In New York City Police Brutality Case

Disgraced: Documentary Tells Story Of Murdered Baylor University Black Basketball Player

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

45 photos Launch gallery

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

Continue reading African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

African-American Medalists At The 2016 Rio Olympics

See every Black Team USA medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular