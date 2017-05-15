Pittsburgh company The Wilson Group operates on Golden Rule

A sure sign of a true and successful salesperson is their work ethic, a busy schedule, and the size of their network.

Derrick Wilson, president and CEO of The Wilson Group, has a strong work ethic, keeps a busy schedule and possesses a robust network. His company follows eight core values. One of them is the Golden Rule. His philosophy is that The Wilson Group treats customers the way they would want to be treated.

A workflow solutions provider, The Wilson Group started in August 2012 with a focus on putting the customer’s needs first. In a five-year period, they have been listed as the fastest growing company by the Pittsburgh Business Times in 2015 and 2016, the best place to work in a medium-size business in 2016, and No. 5 on the 100 Best Places to Work ranking in 2015.

Serving as an exclusive genuine Sharp parts and supplies dealership since its inception has brought The Wilson Group recognition as a Sharp Platinum Level Service Provider and a Hyakuman Kai dealer in 2014 as well as a Sharp Dealer Excellence Award winner in 2013.

Wilson describes the company as a local minority-owned business with city, county and state certifications that markets a full line of workflow technology solutions for the creation, production, distribution and sharing of documents and information. The company offers a complete line of Sharp multi-function printer products that include Aquos Boards, monitors, and digital signage. EP Postage Equipment, print management services and digital imaging supplies. Their mission is to be the premier or elite Minority Business Enterprise certified provider of document workflow solutions in Western Pennsylvania. The goal will be achieved by delivering a consultative and synergistic approach toward analyzing, designing, implementing and managing solutions that will consistently streamline workflow processes, increase employee productivity and decrease hard and soft costs.

