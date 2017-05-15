From research to science, Taylor does it all

The Ellis School senior was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Pittsburgh as a Stamps Scholar

Have you heard of the Stamps Scholars?

It’s not just any scholars program. If a high school senior attains such the honor, they are awarded a full scholarship to say, the University of Pittsburgh, including mandatory fees, room and board, and an allowance for purchasing textbooks.

This award is no joke. To achieve such an award, one must demonstrate academic merit, possess strong leadership potential and exude exceptional character.

Well, meet Taylor Robinson. She is no joke.

The senior at the Ellis School for Girls made the Cum Laude Society last month. She was accepted into 13 colleges, including Notre Dame, Pitt and Northwestern. She was a finalist for many other scholarships. She received first-place honors at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) regionals held at Duquesne University for her science project, “eHealth: Equity and Efficiency,” which analyzed effective communication of cancer prevention awareness on social media.

No joking around here. Robinson says she’s serious about success.

