In this Feb. 14, 2009, file photo, Atlanta Hawks’ Mike Bibby takes a shot in the 3-point event during the NBA All-Star Weekend basketball in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Former NBA star Mike Bibby just got his college diploma.
UNLV announced Saturday that the 39-year-old basketball great has now earned a bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies from the College of Liberal Arts.
The point guard was a stand out when he helped the University of Arizona win the 1997 NCAA Championship title.
But he left school early to play in the NBA, including for the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat and New York Knicks.
Bibby, who now lives and coaches high school basketball in the Phoenix area, said he wanted to get his degree to coach at the college and pro level.
He also said he did it to keep a promise to his mother, calling the graduation a Mother’s Day present.
Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
22 photos Launch gallery
1. Chris Rock
1 of 22
2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
2 of 22
3. Sylvester Stallone & His Wife
3 of 22
4. Pharrell Williams
4 of 22
5. Kerry Washington
5 of 22
6. Rachel McAdams and Michael B. Jordan
6 of 22
7. Mindy Kaling
7 of 22
8. Andra Day
8 of 22
9. The Weeknd
9 of 22
10. Kevin Hart (R) with fiancee Eniko Parrish
10 of 22
11. Common
11 of 22
12. Priyanka Chopra
12 of 22
13. Lady Gaga
13 of 22
14. Whoopi Goldberg
14 of 22
15. Sofia Vergara
15 of 22
16. Dorith Mous
16 of 22
17. Robin Roberts
17 of 22
18. Leonardo DiCaprio
18 of 22
19. Brie Larson
19 of 22
20. Charlize Theron
20 of 22
21. Olivia Wilde
21 of 22
22. Jennifer Lawrence
22 of 22