AT THE FINISH LINE…Where Only The Truth Matters

• With the signing of Pitt superstar running back James Conner, I can now lean on “Big Ed” with the full weight of my sports I.Q. Conner inked a four year deal and with it will now become your Pittsburgh Steeler third down back and more. You can take it to the bank! (Ya’ll know “Big Ed” over at Ace in Wilkinsburg, he played the game over at Perry back in the day.)

• I am not saying the Pirates are done. But whatever’s next to done is what they are. And hey . . . Andrew McCutchen, where we at with all that chest pumpin you were doing?

• You know I don’t know much . . . OK, I don’t know anything about hockey. But I know this. The Pens will win back to back Cups because the true test was the Washington Capitals. I am just sayin!

• Speaking of things being done. “Stompin at the Savoy” is done. No one wanted to support the every Friday night gig, so it’s done. Now don’t be coming to me thinking about there’s nowhere to go to dance on Friday night. I am done trying!!!

• It’s close now. And you . . . yes you, have not called for your Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards celebration tickets. So here ya go again. The 43rd annual – Wednesday, May 31, 2017 – downtown at the fabulous Savoy – 6:00 cocktail reception – 7:00 awards presentation – elaborate hors d’ouevres spread – cash bar – valet and street parking – not formal, after five attire – honoring the top male and female Pittsburgh MVPs . . . the Pittsburgh Urban Officials and the 2017 Connie Hawkins Summer Basketball League Hall of Fame Inductees – Call 412-628-4856 for information. Seats are limited . . . first come . . . first pay . . . first seat.

You have just crossed the finish lie!

