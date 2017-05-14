WATCH: North Carolina Teacher Says N-Word To Student Before Bringing Up Slaves

Photo by

News
Home > News

WATCH: North Carolina Teacher Says N-Word To Student Before Bringing Up Slaves

The unidentified teacher was suspended after being caught on video comparing a seventh-grade student to a slave Wednesday.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

A North Carolina teacher who said a racial slur to a student before comparing him to a slave Wednesday was suspended, reports the New York Daily News.


From the New York Daily News:

The majority of the video is inaudible, most of the exchange muddled by students in the class laughing. However, Ayona Wilson said the recording clearly captures the seventh grade teacher using a racial slur in speaking to her son.

“Did I call you a n—-r? No. I said you’re being controlled by him and that’s exactly what happened to slaves,” the teacher can be heard saying. “They were controlled by their owners. You’re letting him control you.”

The Wake County School District is investigating the incident, and the principal of Apex Middle School sent a letter to parents, reports KTRK-TV.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsKTRK-TV

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: ‘Black Piece Of S***t:’ North Carolina Teen Suspended After White Classmate Hurls Slurs

Louisiana Judge Barred From Restaurant After Hurling N-Word Slur

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

14 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Continue reading Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold

<a href="https://newsone.com/3634392/yahoo-finance-headline-typo-niggernavy-sent-black-twitter-into-a-frenzy/"><strong>NewsOne</strong></a&gt; reports: <em>Yahoo Finance’s social media team tweeted out the following headline around 10:01 p.m. EST: “Trump wants a much nigger navy: Here’s how much it’ll cost.”</em> <em>Black twitter collectively formed the #NiggerNavy and went in with memes and gifs exposing the error. <strong><a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/tamerragriffin/yahoo-finance-nigger-navy-typo?utm_term=.vw7wAoA2r#.vw7wAoA2r&quot; target="_blank">Buzzfeed News</a></strong> credits @JeSuisDawn with creating the hashtag.</em> <em>Yahoo Finance tweeted out an apology around midnight, but the damage had already been done.</em> Check out the funniest Twitter responses in the accompanying gallery.

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular