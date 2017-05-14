Was it a benign religious ritual or Female Genital Mutilation? (J. Pharoah Doss’ Column May 10)

A few years ago, the host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher condemned the Muslim world for practicing FGM (Female Genital Mutilation). Maher also suggested that too many atheists, humanists, and agnostics defended “people who hold women down and violate them” in the name of multiculturalism.

Afterward, Muslim professor Reza Aslan appeared on CNN and stated Maher had an unsophisticated analysis. Professor Aslan said, “FGM is not an Islamic problem, it’s an African problem.”

The CNN host stated Maher was referring to Muslim countries in Africa, such as Somalia…Professor Aslan cut her off and said, “Eritrea has almost 90 percent Female Genital Mutilation, it’s a Christian country. Ethiopia has 75 percent, it’s a Christian country. Nowhere else in the Muslim majority states is Female Genital Mutilation an issue.”

This last statement proves Bill Maher’s charge.

Multiculturalists and their allies denounce defenders of western civilization and private enterprise as self-centered promoters of profit over people, but they promote the equality of ideas over the individuals that may be harmed by them. Their rationale is rhetorical. Who is “the west” to judge based on all of the harm it has caused historically?

Aslan is right. FGM is more prevalent in Africa. As of 2014, UNICEF reported 27 African countries practiced FGM but 15 of those countries are Muslim. Now, according to Aslan, since FGM also happens in African Christian countries, it’s hypocritical to single out Islam. Alsan said the real problem was anti-Islamic bigotry in the media and people that wanted to frame majority-Muslim countries with an African problem. (Did you ever notice multiculturalists won’t discuss Islamic racism or their belief in cultural superiority?)

