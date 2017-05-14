Soledad O’Briens PowHERful enrichment comes to Atlanta for first time

Soledad O’Brien and Brad Raymond today announce that their PowHERful™ Enrichment Conference will be coming to Atlanta, GA on Saturday, May 13th. In partnership the Sara Blakely Foundation, the PowHERful Enrichment Conferences give young women in and surrounding the Atlanta area opportunities that have been presented around the country.

Coming to Atlanta for the first time, the PowHERful Enrichment Conference will feature local notables including Emmy-Award winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, Sara Blakely, Founder of Spanx and the Sara Blakely Foundation, Catherine Brewton, VP Writer/Public Relations at BMI and Co-Chair Hope for Harvest Foundation, and McKenzie Coan, Paralympic Gold Medalist and U.S. National Swim Team Member.

The PowHERful™ Foundation exists to provide young women in underserved communities the resources necessary to succeed. More than just providing financial assistance to its scholarship honorees, the PowHERful™ Foundation creates a customized support program for each participant to ensure they reach their potential, encompassing mentorship and wraparound support.

Sara Blakely, Founder of the Sara Blakely Foundation and Spanx states: “I’m thrilled to partner with Soledad O’Brien and The PowHERful Foundation. It has always been my mission through Spanx and The Sara Blakely Foundation to elevate our most untapped resource – women! The PowHERful Foundation has been successful in getting women to and through college and provides the wraparound services to thrive in their education and professional choices. Sponsoring this event through my foundation, and bringing its first ever summit to Spanx was the perfect way to support young women in Atlanta.”

Catherine Brewton VP Writer/Publisher Relations at BMI and Co-Chair Hope For Harvest Foundation states: “I am thrilled to be a part of PowHERful’s mission to encourage and empower this up-and-coming generation of young women. “Having positive role models and support early on is crucial in developing the leaders of tomorrow. I hope that sharing my story will inspire these young women to work hard and to dream big.”

McKenzie Coan, Paralympic Gold Medalist and a member of the US National Swim Team states: “Women of this generation are the leaders of tomorrow and it is so important to go out in the world, no matter what obstacles might be ahead of you and let your voice be heard and your ambitions be known. I am so excited to take part in the PowHerful Enrichment Conference to connect with and empower other strong women to go after their dreams.”

The PowHERful Foundation was founded by Emmy Award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, and Brad Raymond as a 501(c)3 in 2011. The mission of the PowHERful Foundation is to get young women to, and through, college. The organization provides financial assistance, mentorship, and wraparound support to help their scholars achieve their highest potentials. Currently, Starfish serves 25 scholars in their educational pursuits, and reaches a broader audience through its national PowHERful™ Enrichment Conferences, a free day-long conference for high school- and college-aged young women. http://powherful.org/ #powHERful

Since its inception in 2006, the Sara Blakely Foundation has donated millions to charities around the world, focusing on charities that empower underserved women and girls. In 2013, Sara Blakely became the first self-made, female billionaire to sign the Melinda and Bill Gates’ and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, promising to give at least half her wealth to charity. While many of the world’s resources are being depleted, one is waiting to be unleashed: Women. The Sara Blakely Foundation is on a mission to support women and help them SOAR through education, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

Spanx, Inc. was founded with $5,000 out of Sara Blakely’s apartment in the year 2000. Spanx went on to revolutionize the undergarment industry and became synonymous with an entire category through groundbreaking innovation and a focus on comfort. The brand secured its place in women’s hearts and in pop-culture history with daily mentions everywhere from CNN to SNL. Today, Spanx offers a variety of every day solutions including bras, tights, leggings, pants and active wear. The company remains committed to its larger mission of helping women. Sara signed the Gates/Buffett Giving Pledge, agreeing to donate half her wealth to charity. She was also named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the world. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Spanx currently operates 10 retail stores in the United States, Spanx.com, and in all the high-end department stores around the world from Neiman Marcus to Harrods in London. Spanx is sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

