Parents: Punishing Black Students With Braids Is Racist At Massachusetts School

Photo by

News
Home > News

Parents: Punishing Black Students With Braids Is Racist At Massachusetts School

Colleen Cook said her two teen daughters were put in detention and banned from attending prom because of their hairstyles.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

Parents of African-American students at one Massachusetts charter school believe that a crackdown by administrators on teens wearing braided hairstyles is racist, reports The Boston Globe.

From The Boston Globe:

Colleen Cook, whose twin 15-year-old daughters, Deanna and Mya, attend the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School [in Malden, Massachusetts,] said Thursday evening that her children have served multiple detentions since last week and could be suspended…

Cook said her daughters, who declined to remove their braids, have been forced to serve detention an hour before school starts each day, and nearly an hour afterward. They also have been kicked out of after-school sports and banned from the prom, she said. The actions have been particularly hard on Deanna, a runner on the school’s track team.

Administrators issued a statement about the braided hair extensions violating the school’s dress code, and Cook has filed a complaint with the NAACP, reports Boston 25 News.

SOURCE: The Boston GlobeBoston 25 News

SEE ALSO:

Zara Accused Of Telling Worker To Remove “Too Extreme” Braids

Woman Claims She Lost Job For Defending Black Co-Worker’s ‘Ghetto’ Braids

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

35 photos Launch gallery

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Continue reading 33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

33 Short Natural Haircuts That Will Make You Want To Take Out Your Weave And Risk It All

Beauties, a short hair cut can really show off your face and features. Check out 33 images that are showing you the beauty of hair that’s above your shoulders!


 

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular