Parents: Punishing Black Students With Braids Is Racist At Massachusetts School

Parents of African-American students at one Massachusetts charter school believe that a crackdown by administrators on teens wearing braided hairstyles is racist, reports The Boston Globe.

Colleen Cook, whose twin 15-year-old daughters, Deanna and Mya, attend the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School [in Malden, Massachusetts,] said Thursday evening that her children have served multiple detentions since last week and could be suspended…

Cook said her daughters, who declined to remove their braids, have been forced to serve detention an hour before school starts each day, and nearly an hour afterward. They also have been kicked out of after-school sports and banned from the prom, she said. The actions have been particularly hard on Deanna, a runner on the school’s track team.

Administrators issued a statement about the braided hair extensions violating the school’s dress code, and Cook has filed a complaint with the NAACP, reports Boston 25 News.

