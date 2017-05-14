Former Pittsburgh and top public relations pro Phyllis Bailey sells boutique PR firm

HOUSTON—Former Pittsburgh and Westinghouse High ’65 graduate, Phyllis J. Bailey, one of the most respected public relations professionals in the industry, sells the PR firm she founded nearly two decades ago, 3B Resources Group Public Relations, to media strategist and television producer Misty Starks. As a highly sought-after PR professional, Bailey has worked with top names in business, government, entertainment and nonprofit from around the world. Through 3B Resources Group, she has used traditional PR methods to garner local, national and international media exposure for clients valued in the millions. The decision to sell the firm resulted from her desire to see 3B Resources Group become a thriving entity in the current digital landscape.

“The public relations profession has changed exponentially with the invention of social media and many other digital tools, and I’d like to see 3B Resources Group have a great presence in that space. After working with Misty for years, I know she brings a wealth of talent thanks to her background in media, PR, entertainment and corporate. I’m taking a step back, and I’ll continue consulting when time permits,” said Bailey.

“I have always had a great amount of respect for Phyllis, and I am honored and humbled that she has entrusted me to fully integrate new and creative methods to help our clients reach their goals through PR,” said Starks.

Prior to opening her business, Bailey served as an associate for Winner/Wagner & Associates, a national public affairs and crisis communications firm with offices in Houston, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. She also served as executive assistant manager to the general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston. In addition, she worked for the Gulf Oil Corporation, where she served as the liaison for the Tokyo, London, Dubai, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Taipei offices for the international lubricant sales group.

In 2017, 3B Resources Group was named one of the top PR firms in Houston by Expertise.com. Bailey has a string of awards and accolades including being named one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2016 by Houston Woman Magazine.

In addition to purchasing 3BRG, Starks is the CEO of Misty Blue Media, a media company with interests in PR, digital publishing and video production. Her career includes work as a news producer, newspaper editor, and communications consultant for Fortune Global 500 companies and media conglomerates. Misty is the recipient of various awards for communications excellence from several organizations including the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the American Marketing Association (AMA) and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

