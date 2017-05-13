Love and grit: The eclectic governing style of Pittsburgh councilwoman Darlene Harris

When North Siders noticed someone was dumping trash and other rubbish behind Perry High School last year, they spent months calling various city departments wondering: Couldn’t someone stop the mess and get it cleaned up?

Then they called city Councilwoman Darlene Harris, who represents the area. Two weeks later, the dumping had stopped and the land was cleaned up. As her constituents say, she knew how to get the job done.

On Harris’ personal Facebook page, a forum she frequently uses for interacting with North Siders, one woman last year wrote that she needed a handicap tag for her vehicle but couldn’t figure out what to do. Harris walked her through the process, step by step, even listing the name and number of a state representative she could call to expedite the process.